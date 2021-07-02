India gives aluminum battery a chance to take on lithium in electric vehicles

A drive to scale back dependence on imported supplies and know-how is pushing India to make investments in a battery know-how that makes use of aluminum reasonably than lithium as the important thing ingredient. Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s largest oil refiner, has teamed up with startup Phinergy Ltd. to develop the Israeli firm’s aluminum-air battery.

India has few exploitable choices to produce lithium, the important thing steel for the present era of electric-vehicle batteries, however its jap jungles maintain massive reserves of bauxite, the ore used to make aluminum.

“Lithium is scarce in the country and we started scouting for an element which is abundantly available as a natural resource,” mentioned Indian Oil R&D Director S.S.V. Ramakumar.

India is among the many prime 10 bauxite producers. It has some 600 million tons of the ore in confirmed reserves, in accordance to the U.S. Geological Survey, although India’s mining ministry estimates that untapped assets could also be many instances that quantity. Moreover, the nation has invested closely in manufacturing of aluminum through the years to develop into the world’s second-biggest smelter of aluminum.

“Clearly the special consideration here is that aluminum is in better supply than lithium,” mentioned James Frith, Head of Energy Storage at BNEF in London. “But with the ever-falling prices of lithium-based systems, developers will be under pressure to find niche applications where Aluminum-Oxygen can gain a foothold.”

An aluminum-air battery may win benefits over its lithium-ion rival in three different essential methods, Ramakumar mentioned: It’s probably cheaper, vehicles utilizing it could have a longer vary, and it’s safer.