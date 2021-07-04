Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 45

The death toll in the military plane crash that took place in the southern Philippines before noon on Sunday has risen to 45, the Philippine defense department said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As of 8:40 p.m. local time, 42 soldiers and three civilians perished after the military plane carrying army personnel crashed and burst into flames upon landing on Jolo island in Sulu province, the Department of National Defense said.

The department said 53 others were also injured in the accident, including 49 soldiers and four civilians. Five soldiers remain "unaccounted for."

"Retrieval operations are still ongoing," the department added.

The department and the military said 96 soldiers were on board the plane. The civilians that either died or injured were on the ground.