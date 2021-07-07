Indian capital chief minister launches social security scheme for families affected by COVID-19

Indian capital Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a social security scheme for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal said the scheme was launched as many children lost their parents and families lost their sole breadwinners to COVID-19.

"India has seen two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first wave was in 2020 and the second was in April this year. But in Delhi, this was the fourth wave. Last year, the first wave hit Delhi in June, second in September and third in November. However, the fourth wave was extremely severe. There would be very few families which didn't get infected during this wave," Kejriwal said while addressing the launch event virtually.

Under the scheme, an ex-gratia of 50,000 Indian rupees (671 U.S. dollars) will be provided to families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19, and an additional pension of 2,500 Indian rupees (33.5 U.S. dollars) per month if the deceased was the family's sole breadwinner.

As per the notification issued by the local government, the deceased and the dependent should be from the national capital.

"Death should be certified as COVID-19 death or death within one month of testing COVID-19 positive and verified by the health department as COVID-19 death," it added.

Kejriwal also pointed out on Tuesday that orphans, including those who lost one parent to COVID-19 and the second parent due to any other reasons, will be given financial assistance of 33 U.S. dollars a month until the time they reach the age of 25.