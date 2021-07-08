Indian EAM Jaishankar meets Iranian President-elect

Other News 8 July 2021 12:30 (UTC+04:00)
Indian EAM Jaishankar meets Iranian President-elect

In a rare diplomatic gesture, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar travelled to Tehran on Thursday, and called on Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, a month before he assumes office.

Mr. Jaishankar, who made a transit halt in Tehran on his way to Moscow for bilateral consultations, handed over a personal message to the President-elect from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

“Appreciate [Mr. Raisi’s] warm sentiments for India. Deeply value his strong commitment to strengthen our bilateral ties and expand cooperation on regional and global issues,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting, which was the first such call on Mr. Raisi by a foreign dignitary since he won the presidential election on June 19, Indian officials said. Mr. Raisi, presently the country’s Chief Justice, will be sworn in as Iran’s eighth President on August 5.

“I am sure this visit will be the basic basis for Iran-India relations during the Presidency of Ayatollah Raisi,” said Rasoul Mousavi, a senior diplomat in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, describing Mr. Jaishankar’s meetings.

