Indian online commerce industry to touch $188 billion by 2025: Ficci

Consumers are no longer turning to online commerce as an alternative buying channel, a report said

The online commerce industry is projected to reach $188 billion in 2025 from $64 billion last year, with growing consumer preference to buy on the digital marketplace, according to a report by Ficci.

“Now, consumers are no longer turning to online commerce as an alternative buying channel – its massive growth, projected to reach $188 billion in 2025 from $64 billion in 2020, is signalling to its solidification as the default, primary buying channel for many,” the report said.

Addressing the inaugural session on Building Customer Trust in a Pandemic Era at the Customer Trust Summit 2021, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said that trust and transparency have never been more important than now.

Elaborating on how brands and companies can provide experiences that meet customers’ needs during these stressful times, Nandan said the various initiatives of the BIS are focused on industry needs.

“There is a need for a continuous dialogue with the industry players and BIS and to understand what it is that they are doing in the area of creating a quality ecosystem.”

“We are trying to educate consumers about the standards and value of ISI mark and industry collaboration and participation is the key to reach out to safeguard the interest of consumers,” she was quoted as saying in a Ficci statement.