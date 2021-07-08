India expects first foreign-made Covid-19 doses through Covax by August: Report

India expects to receive foreign-made Covid-19 vaccine doses through the Covax global vaccine-sharing programme for the first time, with 3-4 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna shots potentially arriving by August, two sources said on Wednesday.

India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, was initially the main source of Covid-19 shots for the Covax programme, but halted its exports in April after a massive wave of Covid-19 infections, having sold or donated 66 million shots.

Covax could ship the U.S.-made doses to India as early as this month, one of the sources aware of the discussions told Reuters. Both sources declined to be named as the discussions are private.

A spokesperson for GAVI, a vaccine alliance which runs Covax alongside the World Health Organization, said talks were underway "to ensure U.S.-donated doses through Covax can reach India quickly, and we look forward to being able to deliver to India once all legal requirements are concluded".

In June, US President Joe Biden had announced the United States would donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to the world's poorest countries.