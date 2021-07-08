World food prices fall for first time in 12 months in June — FAO
World food commodity prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months — according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the FAO food price index, which reflects monthly changes in international prices for staple foods, averaged 124.6 points last month, down 2.5% from in May, but almost 34% higher than in 2020, Trend reports citing TASS.
The FAO vegetable oil price index in June fell by 9.8%, reaching its lowest level in 4 months. It was noted that the fall was due to the decline in world prices for palm, soybean, and sunflower oil. The price index for cereals decreased by 2.6%, and for dairy products — by 1%. The price index for sugar rose 0.9% month-on-month, and for meat — by 2.1%.
