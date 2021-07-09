Brazil reports 1,639 more COVID-19 deaths

9 July 2021
Brazil reports 1,639 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 1,639 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 530,179, the health ministry said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 53,725 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,962,762, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 252.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the ministry said.

So far, more than 109.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 28.7 million people have been fully vaccinated, it added.

