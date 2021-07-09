Fall in outward remittances good news for India’s current account

India’s outward remittances fell by as a lot as $6 billion in FY21 because the pandemic put brakes on unusual abroad journey and scholar visitors to campuses overseas, partly contributing to the current account surplus of $24 billion.

This is the primary time annual remittance outflows contracted since 2015 when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) doubled the annual restrict for sending cash overseas to $250,000 and allowed extra current account transactions underneath the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Total outflows contracted 32% in FY21 as main heads like journey, abroad research and upkeep of shut kin noticed a pointy dip. But outflows underneath permissible capital account transactions like funding in abroad deposits picked up.

“The fall is largely due to complete restrictions on travel. Nil MICE (meetings & incentive) movements, and there are no trade fairs and exhibitions due to Covid,” stated Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, government chairman of , which makes outward remittances underneath the RemitX model.