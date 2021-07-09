India Covid Situation Vastly Improved, Hope Countries Will Ease Curbs: Centre

The Ministry of External Affairs today said it hopes that with the COVID-19 situation in India vastly improving, foreign nations would ease travel restrictions from India, and asserted that it is taking up the issue with partners.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government is actively trying to help Indians who need to travel back to various countries across the world.

"As we have said earlier, we hope that with the vastly improved Covid situation in India, countries would ease restrictions for travel from India. We have been taking up this issue with foreign partners wherever possible," Mr Bagchi said when asked about problems being faced by Indians in traveling to other countries, especially Gulf nations.

He also said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan recently held a meeting with Indian Ambassadors in Gulf countries. "Our Ambassadors were requested to take up with their host countries the issue of resumption of flights with India," he said, referring to the meeting.

The External Affairs Minister has also raised this issue during bilateral meetings on the margins of the recently held G-20 ministerial meeting in Italy, Mr Bagchi told an online media briefing.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has also raised with his counterparts the issue of normalisation of travel and mobility of students, professionals and enabling family reunions, he said.

"So, in summary, we are actively trying to help Indians who need to travel back to various countries across the world," the ministry spokesperson said.