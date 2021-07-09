Electronics exports touched record levels in March before Covid hit

India’s exports of electronics items touched an all-time excessive of Rs 9812 crore in March, simply before Covid second wave hit the nation, information launched by the commerce ministry final week confirmed.

Of this, cellphones remained the highest contributor with exports value Rs 3421 crore or roughly 35% of whole electronics exports.

For the yr FY20-21, exports of electronics items was at Rs 78,606 crore, a 1.17% decline from earlier fiscal’s Rs 79,536 crore ,regardless of washout of manufacturing of 45 days in the course of the Covid first wave, the information confirmed.

While exports of cellphones decreased 16% to Rs 22,868 crore for the entire yr, imports greater than doubled to Rs 16,643 crore on account of a shutdown of producing services and excessive imports of fully constructed models from China to cater to excessive native demand.

Laptops and private computer systems continued to be the most important imported product class, recording a 50% rise in imports to Rs 35,133 by worth in the course of the earlier fiscal with exports at Rs 176 crore. Experts mentioned that the low exports had been as a consequence of absence of an area manufacturing ecosystem.

Overall, imports of electronics items for the monetary yr additionally continued to be excessive at Rs 3.7 lakh crore, up 5.26% on yr.