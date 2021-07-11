Argentina reports 11,561 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina registered 11,561 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 4,639,098, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Another 354 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 98,501.

The number of patients in intensive care units reached 5,427, with a bed occupancy rate of 63.1 percent nationwide and 60.9 percent in Buenos Aires and its periphery.

So far, 24,616,918 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been applied since the country's vaccination drive was launched at the end of December 2020.

Being hit by a second wave of COVID-19, Argentina will maintain its health measures until Aug. 6.