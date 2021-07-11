Japan govt ready to deploy economic stimulus flexibly, spokesman says

Other News 11 July 2021 10:53 (UTC+04:00)
Japan govt ready to deploy economic stimulus flexibly, spokesman says

Japan stands ready to pump more money into the economy to ease the pain of a prolonged pandemic, the top government spokesman said on Sunday, nodding to growing political calls for additional stimulus to prop up growth, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Less than two weeks before hosting the Olympics, Tokyo goes into its fourth COVID-19 state of emergency from Monday through Aug. 22, fuelling fears of extended pain for restaurants hit by shorter hours and a ban on alcohol consumption.

"First of all we must proceed with anti-infection measures and vaccination in cooperation with the citizens, and provide support for businesses and people in need," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said in a debate programme on public broadcaster NHK.

"Then we want to flexibly take economic measures without hesitation," Kato said, without mentioning the size or timing of further stimulus measures.

Lawmakers from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Liberal Democratic Party have escalated calls for a new relief package, with party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai saying an extra budget of around 30 trillion yen ($270 billion) is needed. read more

The world's third-largest economy is expected to rebound from its annualised 3.9% contraction in the first quarter, but analysts expect the recovery to be gradual, with service sector consumption a particular weak spot.

Government spending is constrained by public debt at 2.5 times Japan's annual economic output - the heaviest debt burden in the industrial world, inflated by massive stimulus packages rolled out over the past year.

Suga, who must call a general election later this year, said on Thursday the government wants to focus on such areas as corporate financing, employment and restaurants, and wants to deliver as early as possible.

He said the government would respond flexibly as he was tackling the coronavirus hit to the economy with an economic package always in mind.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Baku Metro CJSC to engage asphalting, road sign installation services through tender
Baku Metro CJSC to engage asphalting, road sign installation services through tender
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy to purchase household goods via tender
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy to purchase household goods via tender
Azerbaijan’s Agroservice opens tender for laying transmission lines
Azerbaijan’s Agroservice opens tender for laying transmission lines
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Saudi sets upper limit for gasoline prices as oil prices climb Arab World 12:15
Georgia reveals number of COVID-19 cases for July 11 Georgia 12:00
Taliban attack on Afghanistan's northern Taluqan city repulsed Other News 11:32
Japan govt ready to deploy economic stimulus flexibly, spokesman says Other News 10:53
Turkey sees increase in export of cars to Italy Turkey 10:30
Brazil reports 1,205 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 10:06
Turkish chemical exports to Austria surge Turkey 09:49
Turkey sees increase in cement exports to Georgia Georgia 09:47
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 09:45
Argentina wins Copa America first time since 1993 Other News 09:20
1,295 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 08:44
S. Korean finance minister, IMF chief hold talks on sidelines of G-20 meeting Other News 08:31
Coronavirus has major impact on Hungary's projects with Central Asia - MFA Business 08:00
S. Korea ranks 3rd in global passport index Other News 07:41
Argentina reports 11,561 new COVID-19 cases Other News 07:05
Ethiopia ruling party scores landslide victory in general elections Other News 06:23
Spanish PM reshuffles cabinet Europe 05:34
Haitian Senate postpones inauguration of interim president Other News 04:43
France pushes for 25% target for taxing multinationals' super-profits Finance 03:56
Bangladesh juice factory owner, four sons among eight arrested after deadly fire Other News 02:48
SsangYong Motor to sell plant site in rehabilitation efforts Business 01:54
Cholera outbreak kills 325 in Nigeria in first half of 2021 Other News 01:05
Capital of Iran's Day Bank increases Finance 00:11
Despite COVID-19 EU projects in Turkmenistan meet objectives Business 00:07
Japan seeks to strengthen ties with Iran in new administration Iran 10 July 23:56
Uzbekistan introduces new types of foreign trade contracts Uzbekistan 10 July 23:10
U.S. pledges $500 mln to increase meat processing capacity Finance 10 July 22:55
Georgia shares data on profits of country's banking sector Finance 10 July 22:19
Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 bln video games merger Business 10 July 22:12
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 5.87 mln - Africa CDC Other News 10 July 21:30
Iran prepares program to develop economic relations with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Business 10 July 21:08
Israel says foils attempt to smuggle weapons from Lebanon Israel 10 July 20:41
Cambodia receives new batches of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines Other News 10 July 20:04
Turkmen President Highlights Importance of Ensuring Inflow of Foreign Currency Finance 10 July 19:27
Turkish, Palestinian presidents meet in Istanbul Turkey 10 July 19:20
Kazakhstan to commission COVID-19 vaccine plant in September Kazakhstan 10 July 19:11
Forest fires kill one in Russia Russia 10 July 18:57
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions visit mosques in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 10 July 18:25
Georgia sees increase in watermelon imports Business 10 July 18:13
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 10 Society 10 July 17:49
Azerbaijan confirms 136 more COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries Society 10 July 17:45
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10 July 17:42
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 10 July 17:42
Visit of representatives of diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha ends (PHOTO) Politics 10 July 17:42
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 10 July 17:12
Heads of religious confessions in Azerbaijan visiting liberated Shusha Politics 10 July 15:11
Number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan in June 2021 disclosed Society 10 July 14:56
Turkmenistan creates agency for transport, communications under Cabinet of Ministers Transport 10 July 14:49
Azerbaijan fulfills commitments to raise oil production under OPEC+ deal in June Oil&Gas 10 July 14:47
Biden to host Germany's Merkel at White House next Thursday US 10 July 14:43
Georgia, India highlight positive dynamics of bilateral relations in certain areas Business 10 July 14:40
Arab countries pledge aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID pandemic Arab World 10 July 14:38
900 more Kyrgyzstanis cured of coronavirus, total at 117,250 Kyrgyzstan 10 July 14:35
Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.02 Russia 10 July 14:34
Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Tajikistan, following deadly earthquake Politics 10 July 14:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 10 Society 10 July 14:16
Turkmenistan reveals its GDP growth rate Finance 10 July 13:42
Baku Metro CJSC to engage asphalting, road sign installation services through tender Tenders 10 July 13:39
Azerbaijan and Iran have great potential to meet each other's needs – Iranian official Business 10 July 13:28
Azerbaijan’s electricity generation falls by over 12%, says bp Oil&Gas 10 July 13:19
Russia records all-time high of 752 daily coronavirus deaths Russia 10 July 13:18
Russia considers launching cruises to Baku Transport 10 July 13:06
Georgia reveals number of COVID-19 cases for July 10 Georgia 10 July 13:04
Georgia receives AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 10 July 12:50
Azerbaijan’s refinery throughput down by over 5% - bp Oil&Gas 10 July 12:28
If Afghanistan Falls Kyrgyzstan 10 July 12:15
10-year carbon emission track of Azerbaijan – bp’s review Oil&Gas 10 July 12:01
Kyrgyzstan reports 1,295 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10 July 11:58
Revenues of state budget in Turkmenistan increase Finance 10 July 11:57
Armenia's troops open fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Gadabay Society 10 July 11:56
Saudi Arabia approves Moderna's COVID vaccine Arab World 10 July 11:47
Sputnik V vaccine batch delivered to the Philippines Russia 10 July 11:37
Earthquake kills five people in Tajikistan Tajikistan 10 July 11:35
Nizami Ganjavi International Center joins conference on launch of "Leadership Initiative for Srebrenica" (PHOTO) Society 10 July 11:24
Kazakhstan’s oil production forecast for 2021 increases Economy 10 July 11:20
Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Kazakhstan establishing co-op with Turkish enterprises Business 10 July 11:15
Allowing one OPEC+ member to boost output may jeopardize price control Oil&Gas 10 July 11:04
Iran sees increase in aluminum ingot production Business 10 July 11:03
Uzbekistan Airways increasing number of flights to be operated to NY Transport 10 July 10:54
Turkmenistan increases volume of loans issued to economic entities Finance 10 July 10:49
New jobs to be created in Iran Business 10 July 10:42
Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Jydyr Duzyu in Shusha Society 10 July 10:37
Iran boosts capacity of copper production Business 10 July 10:30
Iranian currency rates for July 10 Finance 10 July 09:59
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 10 July 09:44
US, Russian delegations expected to discuss cyber security on July 16 - Biden US 10 July 09:40
Heavy rain hits southern Japan, over 120,000 ordered to evacuate Other News 10 July 08:47
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near Rasht, Tajikistan Tajikistan 10 July 08:32
Georgian economy grows year-on-year Business 10 July 08:08
Introduction of digital TIR operations into int’l corridors passing through Azerbaijan - priority issue - SCC Transport 10 July 08:07
New ambassador of Uzbekistan to Japan appointed Uzbekistan 10 July 07:37
Haiti Senate declares its speaker interim president Other News 10 July 07:09
6.1-magnitude quake hits 204 km NW of Tobelo, Indonesia Other News 10 July 06:20
Loud blast heard in western part of Iran’s Tehran Iran 10 July 05:27
UN Security Council adopts resolution to extend cross-border aid mechanism for Syrians World 10 July 04:36
5.3-magnitude quake hits 257 km E of Namie, Japan World 10 July 03:43
Death toll rises to 78 in U.S. Florida building collapse US 10 July 02:39
Haiti requests U.S. troops to protect key infrastructure - minister Other News 10 July 01:37
UK reports another 35,707 coronavirus cases Europe 10 July 00:41
Smart City Azerbaijan may provide Azerbaijan with world-class solutions ICT 10 July 00:10
All news