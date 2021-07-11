Sudan gov't decides to send ministerial delegation to address security issues in Red Sea State

The Sudanese government decided to send a ministerial delegation to the eastern Red Sea State to address the security issues in the state where several people were just killed in attacks,Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministerial delegation, including interior, transport, and health ministers as well as leaders of different security bodies, was instructed to travel to the state during an emergency meeting chaired by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to discuss the security crisis there, according to a statement issued by the Council of Ministers.

Hamdok stressed the need to impose strict security measures on the ground and to arrest whoever proves to have been involved in the violence, said the statement.

He asked the delegation to immediately embark on talks with the state's political, security and community leaders, it added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Izz-Eddin Al-Sheikh said joint forces will immediately head to the state to impose security for the citizens.

The security committee of Red Sea State said on Sunday that armed men attacked joint forces in the southern part of the state while two persons launched a drive-by grenade attack on a club, leaving several people killed and injured.