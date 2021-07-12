COVID-19 variants: Sitharaman calls for global coordination at G20 FMs meet

Speaking at the third G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday called for global coordination against the new COVID-19 variants.

The two-day meeting, held on July 9 and 10 under the presidency of Italy, saw discussions on a wide range of issues including global economic risks and health challenges, policies for recovery from the CoVID-19 pandemic, international taxation, sustainable finance and financial sector issues.

The finance minister shared Indian experience of integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic and also the policy responses of Indian government to strengthen the health system and economy, including the efficient application of CoWIN platform to scale-up vaccination, the Finance Ministry said in a release.

Sitharaman also highlighted that CoWIN has been made freely available to all countries as humanitarian needs outweigh commercial considerations in this extraordinary crisis.

She "referred to the global risks in view of the emerging COVID-19 variants and highlighted the need for international coordination and cooperation on this front", the release said.