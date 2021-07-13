'Will Strengthen The Commercial Roll-out Of Sputnik V In Coming Weeks': Dr. Reddy's

As the country gears up to vaccinate its population, Dr. Reddy's on Monday, July 11, has released a statement on the update of the Sputnik V's soft commercial launch. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stated, "We will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India have been put on hold".

Sputnik V vaccine was initially launched only in Hyderabad. But now it has extended to many cities and towns across India including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Guwahati, Ratlam, Kanpur, Mysore, and more.

On June 16, Dr. Reddy’s, Sputnik V's local distribution partner, in a statement said that the project launch of the Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik V has been extended to nine other cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur, and Miryalaguda.

On May 17, the pilot program for Sputnik was launched by Dr. Reddy’s in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, after it received clearance from the drug regulator for emergency use in April. On May 15 under the pilot launch, the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad.