Amazon to hire 100,000 U.S. veterans, military spouses by 2024

Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to hire over 100,000 U.S. veterans and military spouses by 2024, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Amazon currently employs over 40,000 veterans and military spouses across multiple businesses, the announcement said.

"Amazon is focused on recruiting and developing military talent with training programs specifically designed to help veterans transition into roles in the private sector," said John Quintas, Amazon's director of global military affairs. "We value the unique skills and experience that the military community brings - and our new hiring commitment will expand the impact that military members currently have on every single business across the company."

The company expects that through this pledge, it will hire over 16,000 military spouses.

Eric Eversole, vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, praised Amazon's goal. "Through their commitment to provide upskilling and employment opportunities in high-demand careers, Amazon is equalizing opportunity for veterans and military spouses," he said.