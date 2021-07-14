Launch of BHIM-UPI in Bhutan will help strengthen bilateral ties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the launch of BHIM-UPI QR-based payments in Bhutan will further strengthen the cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

The service was formally launched by the Finance Minister at a virtual ceremony in the presence of Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad, Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda and Joint Secretary Madnesh Kumar Mishra.

Finance Minister of Bhutan, Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, Governor of Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) of Bhutan, Dasho Penjore, Ambassador of Bhutan to India General V Namgyel, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj were also present.

Appreciating the efforts of RMA, and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in linking BHIM-UPI app and RuPay Card with the Bhutanese payments system, Sitharaman said, “I think this stands out as a very good example and it is only going to strengthen further and further cooperation between the two countries.”

The launch is expected to benefit more than 2,00,000 tourists from India who travel to Bhutan each year.

With this launch, Bhutan will become the first country to adopt Unified Payment Interface (UPI) standards for its QR deployment. Bhutan will also become the only country to issue and accept RuPay cards as well as accept BHIM-UPI.

It is to be noted that India launched indigenously-developed RuPay Card in Bhutan in 2019 and the phase two was launched in November 2020.