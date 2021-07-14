Serum Institute of India to begin Sputnik V manufacturing from September: RDIF

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday announced that it will work with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This development comes in almost a month after SII sought the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) permission to manufacture the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for examination, test, and analysis at its licensed Hadapsar facility in Pune.

According to the official statement, the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines is expected to be produced at SII’s facilities in September. It is looking to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year.

“I am delighted to partner with RDIF to manufacture the Sputnik vaccine. We hope to make millions of doses in the coming months, with trial batches starting in September. With high efficacy and a good safety profile, it is critical that the Sputnik vaccine is accessible in full measure for people across India and the world. Given the uncertainty of the virus, it is important for international institutes and governments to collaborate and further bolster up our fight against the pandemic,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said in a statement.