Prime Minister Modi and Jaishankar to chair UNSC meetings during Indian presidency next month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will all chair high-level meetings on topics of global importance, including maritime security, United Nations peacekeeping operations. United Nations and the fight against terrorism during India’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) next month.

While Prime Minister Modi is expected to virtually chair the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Shringla will travel to New York next month to guide the month-long tenure of India’s presidency in 2021. India has a two-year term until the end of 2022 as a permanent non-member of the UNSC.

Foreign Minister Shringla traveled to New York this morning for a two-day meeting with UN officials and finalizing Indian plans after discussion with UN Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti in New York. During his official meetings on July 15 and 16, Shringla is expected to meet with French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian, the British Minister of State and all senior UN officials. He is returning to India next Monday after attending two important UNSC sessions. Currently, India’s close ally, France, is the president of the United Nations Security Council.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India decided to take its tenure on the Security Council very seriously, with Jaishankar and Shringla having to visit the UN quite often over the two-year period. Subject to the state of a global pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the UNGA and other important meetings on the sidelines in September.