Brazil reports 1,556 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 1,556 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 537,394, the health ministry said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As many as 57,736 new cases were detected, taking the total caseload to 19,209,729, the ministry said.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of about 256 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.