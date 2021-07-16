India@75: UAE artists join celebrations with exhibition

UAE-based Indian artists will showcase unique stories of the Indian freedom movement at an art and craft exhibition in Dubai to celebrate 75 years of progressive India.

Titled ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, with the theme as [email protected], the exhibition was inaugurated at the Consulate-General of India, Dubai, on Thursday.

The [email protected] initiative would run globally over the next two years to celebrate the people, history, culture and achievements of India and Indians around the world. It will focus on five pillars: The Freedom Struggle, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]

Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India, Dubai, invited Indians to take part at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020. “As you are aware that on August 15, 2022, we will be completing 75 years of independence and the celebrations for it started 75 weeks prior to the day. We at CGI take pride in serving the single largest Indian community of 2.7 million in Dubai.”

The guest of honour at the event, Khalil Abdul-Wahid, Director of Fine Arts, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: “It was an honour to see how the CGI is both a diplomatic and cultural hub. I enjoyed meeting the artists, it was an experience pleasing to the eye and also interacting with the artists was a learning process for me. We are lucky that we live in the UAE, which is a multicultural place.”