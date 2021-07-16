Japan trustworthy friend, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Japan a trustworthy friend as he inaugurated here a convention centre constructed with the help of that country.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the International Cooperation and Convention Centre–Rudraksh, Modi said during the COVID-19 crisis when the world came to a standstill, Kashi remained disciplined, and the stream of development and creativity (''srijan'') continued to flow uninterrupted.

“The Rudraksh is a result of this creativity (''rachnaatmaktaa'') and agility (''gatisheeltaa'')," he said.

Modi also praised his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga, saying Kashi got the “gift” due to his efforts.

"I want to congratulate everyone, the people of Kashi for this achievement, especially India''s ''param mitra'' (close friend) Japan, the people of Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Japanese ambassador to India Suzuki Satoshi,” he said.

Modi also recalled former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for his contribution to the project.

"Today, in this programme, I cannot forget to take the name of one person…my friend from Japan Shinzo Abe. I remember that when Shinzo Abe came to Kashi as prime minister, there was a long discussion on the idea of Rudraksh.”

“He immediately asked his officials to work on this idea. After this, the work started with perfection and planning--the speciality of Japan. And today, this magnificent building is enhancing the beauty of Kashi," the PM said.

He said the building has the “shine of modernity and aura of culture”.

“It has the connect of India and Japan and there is a scope of immense possibilities in future. During my visit to Japan, we had spoken about the ''apnapan'' (affinity) in people-to-people relations. We have made a framework for such cultural ties with Japan," Modi said