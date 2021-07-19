India set for V-shaped recovery

Driven by a spate of reforms, India will have a V-shaped economic recovery even as the impact of the second Covid wave looks likely to be muted, said Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser to the government.

The country's economy will start witnessing a growth of 6.5 to 7 per cent from fiscal 2023 onwards, helped by various reforms undertaken by the government and also due to the success of Covid-19 vaccination drive. Subramanian expects the impact of the second wave not to be very significant. The country's economy contracted by 7.3 per cent in fiscal 2020-21.

“Together with the reforms and focus on vaccination, I expect growth to start hitting close 6.5 to 7 per cent from FY23 onwards and accelerate from there on,” Subramanian said at a virtual event organised by Dun & Bradstreet.

“When history looks back at this period, these reforms will be equated to be (sic) as path-breaking as the 1991 reforms,” he said.

While GDP growth from the fourth quarter of last year was negative, Subramanian pointed to other indicators like gross fixed capital formation and consumption to claim India has shown its resilience. He said he was certain that India would touch “7 per cent-plus growth consistently” this decade.