US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit India shortly

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will soon visit New Delhi, Trend reports citing Indian media.

There is no official announcement of the visit from either side. However, while in India, Secretary Blinken is expected to hold bilateral talks with his corresponding Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishan Karl and Blinken have already met three times in the past year. This will be the second attention-grabbing visit of members of the Biden administration after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to India.

The United States was providing assistance to India as it was tackling the deadly second wave of the colonavirus.

The Biden administration has intervened to facilitate the procurement of raw materials for Indian vaccine makers and sent ventilators and other equipment to combat COVID-19.

Jaishankar visited the United States in May, and during the five-day visit, apart from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), on a wide range of issues related to common priorities and regional security challenges. We talked.

The status of COVID-19, vaccines, and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan outside of China are expected to be on the agenda during Blinken’s visit.

There is no official word on the agenda or the date of the visit and it may be announced shortly.