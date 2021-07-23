India has been always first responder in times of need for Maldives, says UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid

President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and current Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid, who is on a visit to India, on Thursday said that India has always been the first responder in times of need for the island nation.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shahid while responding to a question on comparing India and China's cooperation said, "India has always been the first responder to the Maldives in times of need. Even during the COVID-19 crisis, India has been the first responder. If you look at the evacuation of Maldives students from Wuhan, India helped us to bring back the students."

"India sent doctors and medical equipment, and medicines when it was needed. India has assisted us in Budget support, 250 million dollars so badly required. India also provided the vaccines within 48 hours of its national roll-out. India is so close to the Maldives geographically and also in many other ways."

Regarding remarks made by Maldives Parliament Speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed about the absence of crackdown on terrorism in the country, Shahid said, "President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's government is fully committed to make sure that extremism doesn't have any place in Maldives. President Solih's government is the only government that has come out clearly and stated in public the list of organisations that we regard as terrorist organisations."

"So, we walk the talk when it comes to extremism and terrorism. We're ready to work with everyone to make sure that there's a national consensus on making sure that we don't give any space either to terrorists or extremists in the Maldives," added the Foreign Minister of Maldives.