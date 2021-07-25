Death toll rises to 63 in China's rain-ravaged Henan
The death toll from torrential rain in central China's Henan Province has risen to 63, with five people reported missing as of Sunday noon, according to the information office of the Henan provincial government in a press conference, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
