Brazil reports 476 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil has registered 476 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 549,924, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 19,688,663 after 18,129 new cases were detected, the ministry said.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.

As of Saturday, over 132.6 million people in Brazil have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with close to 37.4 million people fully vaccinated.