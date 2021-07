Indian Warship At St Petersburg To Participate In Russia's Navy Day Event

Indian Naval Ship Tabar arrived at St Petersburg on Thursday to participate in the 325th Navy Day celebrations of the Russian Navy. INS Tabar is a Talwar-class stealth frigate and forms part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

During the Russian Navy Day Parade on July 25, INS Tabar will join the column of ships that will be reviewed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Indian Naval Band embarked on Tabar will also participate in the City Parade during the celebrations.

In addition, during her stay at St Petersburg, the crew of Tabar will participate in various bilateral professional interactions with the Russian Navy.

This will be part of the established series of naval exercises between the Indian Navy and the Russian Navy titled exercise INDRA.

The harbour interactions and the exercise at sea aim to consolidate the long-standing ties between the two navies.