‘Big bull’ investor sees double-digit India stock gains

Annual equity returns from Indian stocks will be about five percentage points on top of the economic growth of 7% to 10% in the coming years, according to billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Known locally as India’s Warren Buffett due to his penchant for equity investing, Jhunjhunwala is counting on the nation’s potential for long-term growth and political stability to fuel further gains in the US$3 trillion (RM12.50 trillion) stock market that’s already been hitting record after record this year.

His bets range from banks and health insurance – which he says will be boosted by the pandemic – to a broad consumer rally on the back of prime minister Narendra Modi’s policies to give every Indian a home and access to clean water.

“We are in the middle of a bull phase which will last for a very, very long time, ” Jhunjhunwala said in an interview earlier this month.

“India will also look lucrative when the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) begins to withdraw stimulus, but there will be short-term disruptions.”