In UN Security Council, India Provided Balance To Permanent Members: Envoy

A country of the size of India with its independent foreign policy has been a welcome entrant into the UN Security Council, providing "much-needed" balance vis-a-vis the powerful UN body's five permanent members and their inter-se fissures, New Delhi's envoy to the UN said ahead of its Presidency of the Council in August.

India will assume the rotating Presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1, the country's first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the 15-nation UN body. India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure.

"We are in the Security Council at a very significant juncture where we are not only grappling with the unprecedented COVID pandemic, but also dealing with fissures, both in the Security Council and outside, which need to be bridged through greater collective action rather than individual initiatives," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told PTI in an exclusive interview.

In response to a question on how India will work to bridge differences and divisions among UNSC members as Council President at a time when the UN body has been found to be divided on several issues, Mr Tirumurti said India has not hesitated in taking a "principled position" on a wide variety of issues over the last seven months of its tenure in the Security Council.

"We have also been unafraid of shouldering responsibilities," Mr Tirumurti said.

"To begin with, a country of the size of India with its independent foreign policy has been a welcome entrant into the Council. It has provided the much-needed balance vis-a-vis the P-5 (the five permanent members of the Council) and their inter-se fissures," he said.