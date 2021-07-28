India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,484,605

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,484,605 on Wednesday with 43,654 newly-registered cases during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Besides, as many as 640 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 422,022.

There are still 399,436 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 1,336 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,663,147 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 41,678 were discharged during the past 24 hours.