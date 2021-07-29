US Secretary of State expresses gratitude towards India for providing assistance in COVID pandemic
During the joint PC with EAM S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US remembers with gratitude and will not forget the aid and assistance India provided to us early in the pandemic.
He said, “COVID-19 hit both the US and India very hard. We remember with gratitude and will not forget the aid and assistance India provided to us early in the pandemic. I am proud we could return the gesture to India”.
He added, “We are determined to end this pandemic, and India and the US will work together to do it together including through the QUAD vaccine partnership. I believe India and US together around the world will be leaders to bring this pandemic to an end”.
