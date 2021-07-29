Biden administration determined to continue stronger India-US ties: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his India visit on Wednesday, expressed Biden administration's intent to grow stronger bilateral ties with New Delhi and stressed on the importance of cooperation on various issues including COVID-19 and climate change.

"We have seen over the last couple of decades that the relationship has grown stronger and deeper across multiple administrations in both countries. President Biden's determination is to continue to grow stronger the relationship between India and the US," Blinken said in his opening remarks ahead of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"There isn't a challenge that doesn't have an impact on lives of our citizens whether it's COVID, changing climate, the disruptive impact of emerging technologies, that can be addressed by any one of us acting alone. There's a greater imperative on cooperation among countries than ever before," he said.