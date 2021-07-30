Partnership with India vital for Indo-Pacific: US Commander

The Commander of US Special Operations Command, General Richard D Clarke, has termed the India-US partnership as vital in the Indo-Pacific and said the teamwork helps provide security throughout the region.

General Clarke was on a visit to India and started his trip by honouring India’s fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial here.

After the ceremony, Clarke met Indian defence officials. They discussed ways India and the United States could continue working together to improve defense partnerships and grow interoperability.

“Whether we’re training together in exercises, or cooperating in many other areas, our relationship with India is strong and continues to grow,” he said, thanking India for a commitment to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.