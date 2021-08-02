Sachin Tendulkar invests $2 mn in JetSynthesys

Sachin Tendulkar has recently made an equity investment of $2 million in digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys.

The investment further strengthens Tendulkar’s relationship with JetSynthesys, as the two already have an existing joint venture for a digital destination for all things cricket, called 100MB, and immersive cricket games Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR.

With this investment, Tendulkar joins the bandwagon of existing shareholders of JetSynthesys, who include Adar Poonawalla, Kris Gopalakrishnan, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group.

“My association with JetSynthesys goes back to almost five years now.

"We started our journey with Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and strengthened it with a unique Virtual Reality cricket experience... Our next product was 100MB, a first-of-its-kind digital destination for all things cricket.

"When this association began, the aim was to provide an authentic gaming experience for cricket lovers across the globe; now I am briefed that the team is looking to diversify that purview to include more cross category digital products and platforms,” said Tendulkar.