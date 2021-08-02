Fourth Oxygen Express arrives with 200 ton medical oxygen

Indian Railways’ fourth Oxygen Express arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday carrying 200 tons of liquid medical oxygen.

The special train set out from India’s Tatanagar at 7am carrying 10 containers of liquid oxygen.

It reached Bangladesh around 2pm through Benapole land port, said Benapole immigration officials.

After customs formalities, the train set out for Sirajganj’s west side of Bangabandhu Railway Bridge where the container will be unloaded, said Saiduzzaman, Benapole railway station master.

Saidur Rahman, revenue officer of Benapole customs house, said that the Indian train carrying medical oxygen was immediately released from the rail station after completing official formalities.

Linde Bangladesh is the importer of the medical oxygen exported by Linde India.

Three other Oxygen Express trains delivered 600 tons of liquid oxygen to Bangladesh on July 24, 28 and 30.

On April 24, the state-owned Indian Railways started operating the special oxygen trains service to supply liquid oxygen in 480 states across the country.

Bangladesh is the first foreign country where the Oxygen Express has been put into operation to deliver the life-saving gas amid rising Covid infections.