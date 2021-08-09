China's CPI up 1 pct in July
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1 percent year on year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Latest
Azerbaijani fire and rescue forces continue operations to extinguish forest fires in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's defense minister visits military units deployed in Kalbajar and Lachin districts (PHOTO/VIDEO)
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst