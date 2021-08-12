Food Grain Output To Touch New (*21*) Of 308 65 Million Tons In 2020 21 Says Indian Gov't

India”s foodgrain manufacturing is estimated to rise 3.74 per cent to a brand new file of 308.65 million tonnes within the crop yr 2020-21, on the higher output of rice, wheat and pulses amid good monsoon rains final yr, the agriculture ministry mentioned on Wednesday. The file output is projected in rice, wheat, maize, pulses, and oilseeds, it added.

In the 2019-20 crop yr (July-June), the nation”s foodgrain output (comprising wheat, rice, pulses and coarse cereals) stood at a file 297.5 million tonnes. Releasing the fourth advance estimate for the 2020-21 crop yr, the agriculture ministry mentioned foodgrain manufacturing is projected at a file 308.65 million tonnes.

The estimate has been revised upward by 3.22 million tonnes from the third estimate of 305.43 million tonnes for a similar yr. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar mentioned the file foodgrains are being produced within the nation as a result of tireless arduous work of the farmers, the ability of the scientists and the agriculture and farmer-friendly authorities insurance policies. “The central government is doing concrete work with the states to advance Indian agriculture, which will continue,” he added.

As per the info, rice manufacturing is pegged at a file 122.27 million tonnes within the 2020-21 crop yr as in opposition to 118.87 million tonnes within the earlier yr. Wheat manufacturing is estimated to extend to a file 109.52 million tonnes in 2020-21 from 107.86 million tonnes within the earlier yr, whereas the output of coarse cereals is more likely to improve to 51.15 million tonnes from 47.75 million tonnes.