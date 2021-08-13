Israel reports 5,294 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 5,294 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 923,531, Trend reports citing Xunhua.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 15 to 6,602, the ministry said.

The number of active cases increased to 42,366, the highest since March 3, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 405 to 445, the ministry added.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 874,563 after 3,333 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people who have received the first dose of the vaccine in Israel surpassed 5.83 million, or 62.5 percent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken the second dose and nearly 755,000 have got the third one.