Kyrgyz president receives second jab of coronavirus vaccine

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov together with his son received the second dose of vaccine against coronavirus infection, his press service said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Kyrgyz leader received the second coronavirus vaccine in one of the mobile vaccination centers in Bishkek.

Addressing Kyrgyzstanis, Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized the special importance of vaccination for each citizen.

He noted with regret that number of Kyrgyz citizens vaccinated is still small.

"I urge all citizens of the country to be active and get vaccinated. It is important to receive the vaccine in order to defeat this virus. We must understand that this disease is very serious, so once again I ask all Kyrgyz citizens to be as active as possible in this matter," President Sadyr Zhaparov appealed to the citizens of the country.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated vaccine. In, addition, the Central Asia country received Sputnik V vaccine in April and AstraZeneca and QazVac vaccines in July.

In total, Kyrgyzstan has administered 571,656 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.