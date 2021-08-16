Several explosions occurred near US Embassy in Kabul
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16
Trend:
Three explosions occurred near the US embassy in Kabul, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.
According to preliminary data, hand grenades were detonated.
Now there are 50 employees in the embassy, their evacuation continues.
No deaths or injuries were reported in the explosions.
Al-Arabiya reports that Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday evening without fighting and captured government offices abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country and is presumably in Tajikistan. The Taliban said they would "take over the entire capital within a few hours."
