China, Pakistan should strengthen coordination on Afghan issue: Wang Yi

China and Pakistan should strengthen communication and coordination on Afghan issue to support a stable power transition in the country and peace in the region, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, Trend reports with reference to APP.

“As responsible neighbors to Afghanistan, China and Pakistan need to strengthen communication and coordination to support a stable transition in the country, and play constructive roles in maintaining regional peace and stability,” Wang Yi made these remarks during a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to a press release issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Wang Yi said that the two countries should encourage all Afghan parties to strengthen solidarity, and establish a new broad-based and inclusive political structure that is suited to the Afghan national conditions.

He said that the Chinese and Pakistani embassies in Afghanistan are still functioning normally, and the two sides should communicate to the Taliban to ensure the safety of Chinese and Pakistani personnel and institutions in Afghanistan.

The two countries using their unique role as neighbors, should promote international cooperation involving Afghanistan in an orderly manner also and promote the situation in Afghanistan gradually into a virtuous circle, he added.

Wang Yi congratulated Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day and wished Pakistan prosperity and strength.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked China for its good wishes for Pakistan’s Independence Day and its long-standing support for Pakistan’s nation-building.

While appreciating China’s important and active role in Afghanistan, he said that Pakistan and China are both neighbors of Afghanistan and most expecting to realize peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is ready to strengthen communication with China, push Taliban to work with all parties to form an inclusive and broad political framework and set up a multilateral cooperation mechanism, he added.

He urged the international community to jointly support the efforts of the Afghan factions to achieve peace and stability.