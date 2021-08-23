Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.52 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,520,393, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 188,654.

Some 6,621,026 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, it was noted.