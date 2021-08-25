India, Russia to assess Taliban actions before any recognition move

Russia and India have decided to consult each other over Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan and assess where there is any marked change in the Sunni Pashtun Islamist force since they first came to power in 1996 before deciding to recognise the new Emirates of Afghanistan.

The two countries have also decided to set up combined teams comprising of foreign ministry and national security officials of each country to conduct a detailed assessment of the Afghan situation so that future course of action with the Taliban Islamic government is decided by both India and Russia.

These crucial decisions were taken after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and held detailed conversation over telephone on Afghanistan situation and its impact on both South and Central Asia ahead of the G-7 summit. President Putin has been discussing Afghanistan situation with leaders of Central Asian Republics, who are extremely worried about the impact of rise of an Islamist terrorist force in Kabul, and European leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The conversation between PM Modi and President Putin has been described by diplomats as extremely cordial and warm, with both leaders appearing to be on the same page on Afghanistan.