Netherlands' Ambassador To India Meets Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow

Netherlands' Ambassador to India Marten van den Berg paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Discussions were held to further strengthen the relations between India and the Netherlands, it said.

During the meeting, Yogi Adityanath asserted that the two countries have strong relations and are working together in many areas.

Along with promoting renewable energy in Uttar Pradesh, work is also being done in the areas of solid waste management and water management, the chief minister said.

He further pointed out that the use of modern technology in food processing as well as floriculture and dairy industry would prove helpful in doubling the income of farmers.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is a state with immense possibilities.