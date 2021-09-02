Gunmen kidnap 73 students in northwest Nigeria

Other News 2 September 2021 05:26 (UTC+04:00)
Gunmen kidnap 73 students in northwest Nigeria

Nigerian police said on Wednesday 73 students were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from their school in the country's northwestern state of Zamfara, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Mohammed Shehu, the spokesman for the police in Zamfara, said in a statement that a large group of gunmen on Wednesday morning abducted 73 students from a secondary school in Kaya village in the Maradun local government area of the state.

The police deployed a "search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students," said Shehu, adding security has also been beefed up in Kaya village and surrounding areas to prevent further attacks.

