Plan to mount evacuation ops in Afghanistan: MEA

India is considering the possibility of mounting more evacuation flights to bring back nationals still in Afghanistan even as the government has adopted a cautious approach to recognising any new set-up in Kabul in view of the fluid situation there.

At least 20 Indian nationals and some 140 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus were unable to access Kabul airport to board a military evacuation flight on Wednesday, reportedly due to impediments created by the Taliban. The security situation at the airport has taken a turn for the worse after Thursday’s devastating suicide attack by the Islamic State-Khorasan that killed nearly 100 people, including 13 US military personnel.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi declined to give an exact number for Indian citizens who are still in Afghanistan, saying the figure changes as requests come in from people to be evacuated, though he acknowledged that at least 20 Indians had missed the flight from Kabul on Wednesday.

“Our overall assessment is that the vast majority of Indians who wished to return have been evacuated, but of course, some more are likely to be in Afghanistan. I don’t have an exact number for that,” he told a regular weekly news briefing on Friday.