India, Russia friendship has stood test of time: Modi

Other News 6 September 2021 13:04 (UTC+04:00)
India-Russia friendship has “stood the test of time,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday while virtually addressing the Far Eastern Economic Forum 2021, currently underway in the Russian port city of Vladivostok.

Mr. Modi’s remarks came days after Russia abstained from a crucial Afghanistan and terrorism-related resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where India served as the President for August.

He mentioned a number of areas spanning connectivity, space research and ship-building which, he stated, were redefining the strategic bilateral partnership. “The friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time. Most recently, it was seen in our robust cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the area of vaccines. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of the health and pharma sectors in our bilateral cooperation. Energy is another major pillar of our strategic partnership,” he noted and asserted that India-Russia energy partnership could stabilise the global energy market.

Mr. Modi announced that an energy and trade bridge from Vladivostok to Chennai was taking shape.

