Boeing names Matt Welch as investor relations leader

Boeing on Tuesday named Matt Welch as vice president of investor relations, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Welch will succeed Maurita Sutedja, who has accepted an opportunity outside of Boeing following more than a decade of leadership within several finance roles at Boeing. Welch's appointment is effective immediately, the announcement said.

Welch will lead Boeing's interactions with the investment community, providing shareholders and financial analysts information on the company's market environment, business, performance and outlook, according to the announcement.

Welch is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of financial experience across Boeing's operations. He currently serves as vice president of Revenue Management at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the company said.

Welch and Sutedja will work together to ensure a smooth transition, according to the company.